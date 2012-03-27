Rock Stars: Guitar World Horoscopes, Week of March 26, 2012

Is this the right time to record the rock opera you've been putting off? Should you join that death metal bluegrass band? Check in every week with Margaret Santangelo's Rock Stars column.

GENERAL PLANETARY OVERVIEW: Week of March 26, 2012

As spring gets under way, this is the time to sow seeds for maximum yields later in the year. The power to manifest whatever you desire is especially high this week, with the moon is waxing in the signs of Taurus, Gemini, Cancer and Leo. These Sun signs will be the most inspired to turn over a new leaf and embark on completely new endeavors that more fully express their innermost desires.

Mercury and Mars are still retrograde, indicating that communication and motivation may still be problematic, especially for Pisces and Virgo Sun. The Sun and Uranus are close to one another in early degrees of Aries, the sign of motivation, indicating that everyone has the ability to make major life changes most successfully by ridding themselves of outmoded conditioning and programming.

The unpredictable and sometimes destructive Uranian influence can be challenging, however, especially for those who are resistant to change. For those who are open to these energies, however, this week will bring encouragement, illumination and creative inspiration to break the mold and do something completely original and unprecedented.

ARIES: With the Sun and Uranus aligned in your sign, Aries, this is the week to socialize and make new contacts. As Mercury continues to retrograde through Pisces, your deepest emotions are called to the surface and demand a reckoning. If you confront and process these feelings now, you will be better able to deal with the potentially disruptive influence of Uranus. Streamline your schedule in order to make more time loved ones. You’ve been working overtime the past few months and close friends and family need your attention and love now.

Aries Rock Stars: Elton John, March 25, 1942; Diana Ross, March 26, 1944.

TAURUS: This week you will have great success exorcising negative energy that has been holding you back from progress with a creative project. This week you should confront a band mate, friend, or colleague about something that has been troubling you and clear the air once and for all. If you continue to keep things bottled up inside, this tension could explode in unexpected and potentially dangerous ways.

Taurus Rock Stars: Dick Dale, May 4, 1937; Eric Burdon, May 11, 1941.

GEMINI: This week you will be more outgoing than you have been for months. You have been all business lately, and now that professional matters are finally settled, you can socialize without guilt tripping yourself. The moon enters your Sun sign on Tuesday, marking you power period for this month during which time you can accomplish tasks related not only to the external world such as your career but also personal goals such as overhauling and cleaning out your studio space or office once and for all. If you have been feeling blocked, this week you will be able to examine your inner motives and finally discover exactly how to clear obstacles from your path.

Gemini Rock Stars: Brian Wilson, June 20, 1942; Harry Nilsson, June 15, 1941.

CANCER: This week, expect the unexpected in professional matters. You may be propelled into a position of prominence quite suddenly. Cancers are private and somewhat introverted, so you could be uncomfortable in the limelight. Band mates or colleagues may be confused by your apparent hesitation to bask in the spotlight of professional success. You may have to do some soul searching to figure out what it is that you really want in your career. It seems every time you get what you have been after, it is not what you expected and you no longer want it.

Cancer Rock Stars: Jeff Beck, June 24, 1944; Courtney Love, July 9, 1964.

LEO: A bolt of sudden inspiration this week could motivate you to create one of your most challenging works to date, representing a complete departure from previous methods upon which you have been relying, perhaps too much. Embracing change will serve you well this week; the influence of Uranus favors innovation and experimentation. Persistent obstacles in the way of career progress may be easily broken through this week if you are able to take a completely different approach to overcoming them.

Leo Rock Stars: Ginger Baker, August 19, 1939; Kate Bush, July 30, 1958.

VIRGO: You are more withdrawn this week as the Sun and Uranus in the eighth house of secrets illuminates potential problems in the group. Friends, collaborators, or colleagues may disappoint you when you uncover machinations and plots. However, you may be uncertain of exactly how to deal with betrayal. Examine your deepest intuition regarding shady activity, especially when it concerns shared resources or finances, and keep your cards close to your chest. It may be best to just keep playing this hand rather than call anyone out at this particular moment.

Virgo Rock Stars: Hank Williams, September 17, 1923; Lita Ford, September 19, 1958

LIBRA: Maintaining your focus and discipline when it comes to your work is your primary challenge this week. You may experience a conflict between your duties and responsibilities and your desire for fun and excitement. You may be loathe to pass up opportunities to socialize with exciting new acquaintances; however, remaining focused on an important collaboration that is just getting off the ground should be your priority.

Libra Rock Stars: Sammy Hagar, October 13, 1947; P. J. Harvey, October 9, 1969.

SCORPIO: This week you have the motivation and concentration to accomplish major feats when it comes to work, especially projects that demand your creative spark to move forward. You may be presented with prospects to increase your financial rewards for artistic pursuits; however, if a compromise of your integrity is required you may reject an opportunity out of hand. Think carefully about rejecting offers simply because they do not measure up to you preconceived notions. It may be a good idea to get the opinion of a respected colleague about a professional decision.

Scorpio Rock Stars: Duane Allman, November 20, 1946; Grace Slick, October 30, 1939.

SAGITTARIUS: A budding romance may progress in intensity this week when you finally let your guard down with a love interest. You may be surprised at how comfortable you already feel with this person, and despite your Sagittarian thirst for freedom, you could be feeling the urge to settle down. Romantic distractions may cause you to lose focus when it comes to work, and as a result, you could encounter difficulties on the job at the end of the week.

Sagittarius Rock Stars: Randy Rhoads, December 6, 1956; Brenda Lee, December 11, 1944.

CAPRICORN: This week, you are focused on overhauling your domicile. Now is the time to get the domestic scene in order. Throw away junk, give away what you don’t need, and streamline your home environment. You will feel so much more in control of your life once your domestic scene is in alignment. You may entertain guests with an impromptu part this weekend to celebrate.

Capricorn Rock Stars: Davy Jones, December 30, 1946; Marianne Faithfull, December 29, 1946.

AQUARIUS: Your mind is working overtime this week as you sort through contradictory feelings regarding friendships and relationships. If gossip is getting you down, confront a friend or family member about your suspicions rather than stew in silence. If you can get your mind of social woes long enough to do some work you will be very happy with the results. You can get completely outside your usual thought processes this week, and as a result, create something totally novel and thought provoking.

Aquarius Rock Stars: John Lydon, January 31, 1956; Carole King, February 9, 1942.

PISCES: Lately you’ve been feeling the need to sock some pennies away for a rainy day but have been unable to stretch the budget. However, a bolt of good luck out of the blue may bless you with an unexpected sum of cash. Don’t procrastinate, now is the time to get your financial house in order. Consult a professional financial planner for solid, sound advice on how to plan for your future. You will feel much more secure and stable once you are sitting on a nest egg rather than working paycheck to paycheck.

Pisces Rock Stars: Johnny Echols, February 21, 1947; Karen Carpenter, March 2, 1950.

Margaret Santangelo is a New York City-based freelance writer and astrologer specializing in the astrology of rock and roll. She has been a contributor to Guitar World, XXL, CosmoGirl!, Seventeen and other publications over the past 15 years.