“There’s always been an open door… We were the only ones that knew what it’s like to have that extreme kind of fame, so that created a bond”: 10 times the Beatles and the Rolling Stones collaborated together

The Beatles vs. the Rolling Stones? Not so much. Here’s our guide to 10 friendly – and occasionally excellent – collaborations between two legendary bands

Was there a rivalry between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones in the ’60s? Sure. Was it ever serious? Not really. Is it something you’re gonna read about in this story? Not at all.

In fact, we’re actually gonna head off in the opposite direction and discuss 60 years’ (and counting) worth of collaborations between these two extremely influential British bands, collaborations that – according to the Stones’ Keith Richards – are the result of a unique relationship.

