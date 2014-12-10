12 Days of Holiday Deals from Guitar World: Day 6 — Get Guitar Aficionado's 'The Collections' Book for $25

Today is Day 6 of our third annual 12 Days of Holiday Deals Sale at the Guitar World Online Store!

You can expect a great new deal every day, including today's deal:

Get Guitar Aficionado magazine's The Collections book for $25!

The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World

In this spectacular full-color deluxe volume, Guitar Aficionado — today's preeminent luxury guitar publication — presents the world's most epic guitars and the people who own them. All the instruments are photographed in meticulous detail and accompanied by descriptions and recollections in the artists' own words. These magnificent photos and stories are presented in a large coffee table style book, measuring 14"x10.5".

You'll discover the iconic, historic, and often priceless instruments of:

Jimmy Page

Eddie Van Halen

Stevie Ray Vaughan

Rick Nielsen

Billy Gibbons

Jeff Beck

Joe Bonamassa

Duane Allman

Carlos Santana

John Lennon

Lindsey Buckingham

... and many more!

Guitar Aficionado: The Collections also features special chapters devoted to the iconic, historic, and often priceless instruments employed by the likes of Eddie Van Halen, Billy Gibbons, Tony Iommi, Ace Frehley, Peter Frampton, John Lennon — and many other artists who changed not only the face of music, but of popular culture itself. With gorgeous color photography and rare and exclusive images throughout, this book is a must-have for any fan!

Head to the Guitar World Online Store now!