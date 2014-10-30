The 13 Most Gruesome Album Covers [NSFW]

Let's be real: When I was doing research for this list, I came across some really sick album covers.

So sick, in fact, that they made a Cannibal Corpse album look like something you'd frame and give to your parents to hang over their mantel at Christmas.

Suffice it to say, there are limits to what we're willing to show here at GuitarWorld.com, so perhaps this list should be subtitled as "The 13 Most Gruesome Album Covers (Within Reason)."

If this is still a bit much for you, feel free to check out our guide to the 13 Creepiest Album Covers.