“This guitar is among the top 10 Stratocasters from the 1950s. If the Lord Almighty ever wanted to carve a guitar neck, this is the template he should use”: Before Lake Placid Blue there was Moreno Blue, and it makes this ’57 Strat a true unicorn

By
( )
Contributions from
published

David Davidson of Well Strung Guitars tells the story of a Blue Metallic Strat that is about as rare as they come

1957 Fender Stratocaster in Moreno Blue
(Image credit: Paige Davidson/Future)

“The neck date reads December 1957. This Strat has been loved and played, but it’s very straight and correct, with the yellowed plastic knobs and pickup covers, and the alder body, which were all standard by then. The body has slim body contours like a ’56 or ’57, and it’s quite unlike the chunkier contours that started appearing in mid-to-late 1958.

“The neck starts off with a beautiful V that is on the harder side and that’s fairly typical for late 1957. By about the 5th fret the V shape softens out into a larger and wider profile, and by the 9th fret it has a very substantial heft. The frets are original and they show some wear, mostly in the cowboy chord position, but the playability is fantastic.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Huw Price
Huw Price

Huw started out in recording studios, working as a sound engineer and producer for David Bowie, Primal Scream, Ian Dury, Fad Gadget, My Bloody Valentine, Cardinal Black and many others. His book, Recording Guitar & Bass, was published in 2002 and a freelance career in journalism soon followed. He has written reviews, interviews, workshop and technical articles for Guitarist, Guitar Magazine, Guitar Player, Acoustic Magazine, Guitar Buyer and Music Tech. He has also contributed to several books, including The Tube Amp Book by Aspen Pittman. Huw builds and maintains guitars and amplifiers for clients, and specializes in vintage restoration. He provides consultancy services for equipment manufacturers and can, occasionally, be lured back into the studio.

With contributions from