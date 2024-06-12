“The six-string bass was a phase that all the manufacturers went through. It was never a big seller”: Up close and personal with the 1965 Gibson EB-6D – the super-rare bass that looks like an SG

By
( )
Contributions from
published

Well Strung Guitars' David Davidson introduces us to a bona fide oddball – an electric bass with six strings and two pickups that was never a big hit for Gibson… but was played by Elvis

Gibson EB-6D
(Image credit: Paige Davidson/Well Strung Guitars)

“Several features make this example unique. Firstly, there’s the colour, because I’ve never seen a sunburst one before. It’s like a two-tone tobacco sunburst; I’ve had a Les Paul SG that was the same colour. It had to be custom-ordered and that’s why there’s a ‘custom’ engraving on the truss rod cover. 

“Then there’s the ebony fingerboard with genuine mother-of-pearl block markers. Every other EB-6D I’ve seen had a rosewood fingerboard with ‘mother of toilet seat’ celluloid dot markers, but this is more like a Les Paul Custom board, minus the binding.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

David Davidson

Vintage guitar veteran David Davidson owns Well Strung Guitars in Farmingdale, New York.

See Well Strung Guitars for more.

With contributions from