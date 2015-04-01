The '3 Chord Songbook': Play 50 Hits with Only Three Chords

At last: Rock made easy!

The 3 Chord Songbook contains 50 tunes playable after learning only three chords on the guitar: G, C and D.

It includes favorites such as:

All Apologies

All Shook Up

Barbara Ann

Can't You See

Chantilly Lace

Donna

Get Back

Give Me One Reason

Gloria

Great Balls of Fire

Hang On Sloopy

Hound Dog

I Fought the Law

Kansas City

La Bamba

Lay Down Sally

Mellow Yellow

Mony, Mony

Rain (See video below!)

Rock Around the Clock

Rock This Town

Rockin' Robin

Stir It Up

Surfin' U.S.A

Twist and Shout

Werewolves of London

... and more!

The book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $12.95.