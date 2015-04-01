Trending

The '3 Chord Songbook': Play 50 Hits with Only Three Chords



At last: Rock made easy!

The 3 Chord Songbook contains 50 tunes playable after learning only three chords on the guitar: G, C and D.

It includes favorites such as:

  • All Apologies
  • All Shook Up
  • Barbara Ann
  • Can't You See
  • Chantilly Lace
  • Donna
  • Get Back
  • Give Me One Reason
  • Gloria
  • Great Balls of Fire
  • Hang On Sloopy
  • Hound Dog
  • I Fought the Law
  • Kansas City
  • La Bamba
  • Lay Down Sally
  • Mellow Yellow
  • Mony, Mony
  • Rain (See video below!)
  • Rock Around the Clock
  • Rock This Town
  • Rockin' Robin
  • Stir It Up
  • Surfin' U.S.A
  • Twist and Shout
  • Werewolves of London

... and more!

The book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $12.95.