The '3 Chord Songbook': Play 50 Hits with Only Three Chords

The 3 Chord Songbook contains 50 tunes playable after learning only three chords on the guitar: G, C and D.
It includes favorites such as:
- All Apologies
- All Shook Up
- Barbara Ann
- Can't You See
- Chantilly Lace
- Donna
- Get Back
- Give Me One Reason
- Gloria
- Great Balls of Fire
- Hang On Sloopy
- Hound Dog
- I Fought the Law
- Kansas City
- La Bamba
- Lay Down Sally
- Mellow Yellow
- Mony, Mony
- Rain (See video below!)
- Rock Around the Clock
- Rock This Town
- Rockin' Robin
- Stir It Up
- Surfin' U.S.A
- Twist and Shout
- Werewolves of London
... and more!
The book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $12.95.