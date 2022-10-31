Watch Adam Jones play Stinkfist onstage with Tool in a full Dwight Schrute costume

When it comes to Halloween shows, it seems that Phish – with their "musical costume" (opens in new tab) sets highlighted by performances of full iconic albums by other artists – suck up a lot of the hype.

When Tool took the stage at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Halloween night in 2019, they, of course, had no designs on covering anyone else's album in its entirety. That didn't mean, however, that they weren't interested in having a bit of fun.

Bass guitar maestro Justin Chancellor, for one, took the stage wearing a giant baby head. Gibson Les Paul-wielding electric guitar player Adam Jones, meanwhile, did him a bit better, with an unbelievably accurate Dwight Schrute (a main character, for those unaware, from the American version of The Office) costume.

As you can hear from the fan-filmed footage of the band playing a thundering, set-closing version of Stinkfist that night, though, the costumes didn't distract the quartet from tearing through a 13-song set (opens in new tab) that included four tracks from their then recently-released comeback album, Fear Inoculum.

"My attempt to honor #DwightSchrute at our sold out show in Milwaukee on this Halloween eve," Jones wrote on Instagram (opens in new tab) of the costume back in 2019. "Hope if Rainn Wilson [who portrayed Schrute on the show] sees this post he isn’t too terrified."

As Jones points out in the post, his Schrute half-mask was made by Landon Meier, a Hollywood makeup artist who specializes in terrifyingly close-to-their-subject masks, and whose resume includes work on (opens in new tab) Jurassic Park, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Ghostbusters II and A Nightmare on Elm Street 4 and 5.

Playing, of course, one of his Silverburst 1979 Les Paul Custom Gibson signature guitars, Jones makes it look and sound easy, but later admitted that he found it slightly more difficult to nail his parts with the almost Madame Tussauds-esque mask on.

"It was really difficult," Jones said on Instagram, "to play Forty Six & 2 & Stinkfist in this costume 😂🎸🎲."