Aerosmith Announce New Album Details, Streaming New Song, "Legendary Child"

Legendary rockers Aerosmith performed earlier this evening on the season finale of American Idol, debuting a new track from their upcoming album — which has been christened Music from Another Dimension — called "Legendary Child." The track is now available for streaming, and you can check it out below.

"Legendary Child" — a reworked outtake from the sessions for 1991's Get a Grip — will appear in the upcoming film G.I. JOE: Retaliation, which is set to hit theaters June 29.

Meanwhile, the band have set an August 28 release date for Music from Another Dimension. You can pre-order the album now via iTunes.

Aerosmith will be embarking on their "Global Warming" tour with Cheap Trick this summer.

Music From Another Dimension

01. What Could Have Been Love

02. Beautiful

03. Street Jesus

04. Legendary Child

05. Oh Yeah

06. We All Fall Down

07. Another Last Goodbye

08. Out Go the Lights

09. Love Three Times a Day (Hello Goodbye)

10. Closer

11. Shakey Ground

12. Lover A Lot

13. Freedom Fighter

14. Up On The Mountain