The Amazing Stories Behind Rock's Greatest Guitar Anthems

Guitar Legends: Classic Rock takes you back in time to late Sixties, the Seventies and the Eighties.

In this one jam-packed issue, you get a look at the greatest bands that shaped rock and roll, including Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd, Van Halen, AC/DC and many others. Plus, Guitar Legends: Classic Rock tells you the stories behind the era's most important albums and songs.

To make the package complete, we give you the TAB, including bass lines, for five hit songs from the classic rock canon.

Guitar Legends: Classic Rock articles include:

• 1969 - The Greatest Year in Rock: Guitar Legends takes a month-by-month look at the albums and events that shaped 1969, the most pivotal year in rock and roll.

• The Seventies: With Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Queen and Kiss at the height of their powers, it's no wonder this is remembered as the classic rock era.

• The Making of Pink Floyd's The Wall: The chronicle of rock's grandest concept album and how it nearly destroyed its creators.

• The Eighties: From Metallica to Mötley Crüe, from Van Halen to Iron Maiden…this was the golden age of virtuoso guitar playing, thrash metal, long hair and groupies.

• The Making of AC/DC's Back in Black: Guitar Legends celebrates the enduring appeal of an all-time classic album that nearly wasn't made.

• The Making of Guns N' Roses' Appetite for Destruction: Slash recalls the making of the band's landmark album.

• Greatest Guitar Stories: Keith Richards, Edward Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne, Pete Townshend and other heroes tell incredible tales of rock and roll legend.

• Prime Cuts: The tales behind the tunes, told by the artists who wrote and recorded them, including ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson and Martin Barre, Kiss' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, Edward Van Halen and AC/DC's Angus Young.

