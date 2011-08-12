Anthrax Discography

From the 1984's Fistful of Metal to the yet-unreleased Worship Music, Anthrax has solidified their position as one of thrash metal's hardest hitters.

Spanning through decades of lineup changes, most notably the on-again, off-again presence of iconic vocalist Joey Belladonna, Anthrax's album art has been just as much a staple of thrash culture as their music.

From the cinephile-inspired Among the Living to the Salvador Dali-esque Persistence of Time and everything beyond and in-between, all these works of art can be viewed below.