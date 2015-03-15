April 2015 Guitar World: Joe Satriani, Tosin Abasi and Guthrie Govan, Plus Zakk Wylde, Exodus and More

The all-new April 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now!

Guitar World’s April 2015 issue features rock's super virtuosos, Tosin Abasi, Joe Satriani and Guthrie Govan. These three are the wisest of the wise when it comes to the art of guitar playing and teaching. Now they're joining forces for an epic four-day summer shred summit.

Then, read up on GW's 2015 album preview. As Dream Theater, Anthrax, Jeff Beck, Iron Maiden, Joe Satriani and others gear up to release new albums, we take a look at the road ahead to see what's in store for 2015.

Later, for more than 30 years, guitarist Gary Holt has kept Bay Area legends Exodus alive and thrashing. Here, Holt and co-guitarist Lee Altus get to the heart of the aggression heard on their most recent record, Blood In, Blood Out.

Also, from amps to axes to pedals and cables, picks the most exciting new pieces of gear from the 2015 Winter NAMM Show.

Finally, with their third album, Into the Wild Life, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and her hard-rocking crew throw caution to the wind and come out more inspired than ever.

PLUS: Tune-ups: Zakk Wylde launches Wylde Audio, Randy Rhoads tribute, Dear Guitar Hero with Jeff Loomis, Revolution Saints, Soundcheck: Taylor 618E guitar, Roland Cube 10GX amplifier, Seymour Duncan 805 Overdrive pedal and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass:

Royal Blood - "Figure It Out"

Joe Satriani - "Surfing with the Alien"

Ozzy Osbourne - "Goodbye to Romance"

The Band - "The Weight"

Rory Gallagher - "Tattoo'd Lady"

