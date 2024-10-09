“The project was meant to present a lot of interplay between us”: Meet Asymmetric Universe, the Italian brothers who graduated from theme park music and video game scores to world-beating jazz-djent

By
published

Introducing Frederico and Nicolò Vese, two brothers who traffic in progressive djent, elevator jazz and mercury-dripping guitar and bass runs

Asymmetric Universe&#039;s Nicolo and Frederico Vese (right, guitar) jam in their front room
(Image credit: Edoardo Giuliani)

Asymmetric Universe guitarist Federico Vese grew up playing rock and metal riffs before contorting his fingers through the sophisticated chord palates and gonzo, eight-string fusion runs of his band’s new single Don’t Go Too Early.

It was the opposite route for his brother, six-string bassist Nicolò, who came up studying jazz style beneath Italian slapper Federico Malaman before thwacking himself toward a djent-messed percussive frenzy. The stylistic push-and-pull between the Turin-based duo, however, is exactly what brings Asymmetric Universe into perfect balance.

Gregory Adams
Gregory Adams is a Vancouver-based arts reporter. From metal legends to emerging pop icons to the best of the basement circuit, he’s interviewed musicians across countless genres for nearly two decades, most recently with Guitar World, Bass Player, Revolver, and more – as well as through his independent newsletter, Gut Feeling. This all still blows his mind. He’s a guitar player, generally bouncing hardcore riffs off his ’52 Tele reissue and a dinged-up SG.