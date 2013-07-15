August 2013 Guitar World: Tribute to Slayer's Jeff Hanneman, Joe Bonamassa, Deep Purple's Steve Morse, 25 Best Guitar/Music Apps and More

The all-new August 2013 issue of Guitar World magazine is available now!

This month's issue features a tribute to Slayer's Jeff Hanneman, who influenced a generation of guitarists and changed the course of metal forever. Guitar World presents the complete, untold story of the late Slayer guitarist, who was behind such legendary thrash anthems as "Angels of Death," "South of Heaven" and "War Ensemble."

The August issue also includes Joe Bonamassa, who, on the heels of his London retrospective, shows talks about his busy career, his new album with singer Beth Hart and his ongoing love affair with the ultimate blues electric guitar, the Gibson Les Paul "Burst."

Also, on Ready to Die, Iggy Pop and James Williamson fire up a scathing indictment of a world gone horribly wrong. The godfather of punk talks to Guitar World about making Iggy and the Stooges' first new studio album in 40 years.

Plus, guitar virtuoso Steve Morse keeps Deep Purple alive and pumping on stages around the world. He discusses their new studio album, Now What?!

The issue also features:

Eric Clapton teams up with Jeff Beck, B.B. King, Gary Clark Jr. and other greats for the 2013 Crossroads Festival; 25 guitar and music apps you need to turn your smartphone or tablet into an extension of your guitar ... and much more!

Gear reviews include new products from Kemper, Blue Microphones, ESP, Budda, B.C. Rich, BBE, Danelectro and more. Check out the August 2013 VIDEOS PAGE right here

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass!

Slayer - "Raining Blood"

Styx - "Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)"

Goo Goo Dolls - "Iris"

Queen - "We Are the Champions"

Deep Purple - "Burn"

