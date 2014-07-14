August 2014 Guitar World: Kirk Hammett Talks Metallica's 'Ride the Lightning,' Soundgarden, The Who, Jackson Guitars and More

The all-new August 2014 issue of Guitar World is available now!

In the August 2014 issue of Guitar World, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Metallica’s renowned Ride the Lightning album. We talk to guitarist Kirk Hammett about the making of the album that revolutionized metal and put a jolt in the band’s career. Read about how the album showcased their musical maturity and willingness to take chances. Plus, Hammett and amplifier manufacturer, Randall, take their association to the next level with the KH103 Hammett signature head.

Then, Guitar World features the Who. Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey struggled for years to create a successful live production of Quadrophenia. The surviving members of the band discuss how they finally achieved their goal.

Afterwards, we focus on the 20th anniversary of Superunknown. Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil and Chris Cornell talk about the album that made the band one of alternative rock’s biggest acts. Later, check out the history of the Jackson Soloist, which pioneered the “Super Strat” design that defined metal guitars.

Finally, the guitarists of Avenged Sevenfold, Morbid Angel, Trivium and other metal acts tell us how they will beat the heat and tame the crowds on the season’s biggest tours in our summer survival guide.

PLUS: Sleeper Agent, Nico Vega, Arch Enemy and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass

Metallica - "For Whom the Bells Toll"

Soundgarden - "Fell on Black Days"

The Who - "The Real Me"

Pharrell Williams - "Happy"

Game of Thrones - "Main Title Song"

