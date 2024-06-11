“Bernie went into the studio with a host of guitars – but ended up using this £125 Squier for 95% of the sessions. It was one of the best Strats he ever played”: Inside the Bernie Marsden guitar auction – featuring rare Strats and a Greeny-esque ES-335

An epic collection of the former Whitesnake member’s guitars, amps and other highly collectable gear has just gone under the hammer – and we got up close and personal with his prized possessions

If you’re a fan of the late Bernie Marsden, then Gardiner Houlgate Auction Rooms in Corsham, Wiltshire is the place to be on 11 June. With over 250 lots comprising everything from high-end electric guitars and amps to pickups, prints, posters and other assorted paraphernalia, there’s a chance for everyone to snag something from the collection. 

It’s not all upper-tier equipment, either. On the contrary, alongside the vintage Gibson and posh PRS guitars there’s humbler fare on offer, including several PRS SEs and the Fender Squier Stratocaster you see here, for instance. 

2015 PRS Bernie Marsden Signature models: #1 & #2
