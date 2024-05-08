“Unlearning our instruments is definitely something we’ve done – we don’t rely on fretboard technique”: BIG|BRAVE conjure some of today’s most thrilling guitar tones with feedback, open tunings and an awful lot of volume

A Chaos of Flowers finds the Canadian trio broadening their otherworldly sound as they look forward to “dismantling the little boys’ club” of heavy music. But try as they might, they can’t turn down the volume – this is vital guitar music made to be performed loud

BIG|BRAVE
(Image credit: Gerald Tournier)

BIG|BRAVE’s 2023 album Nature Morte was a crushing distillation of their “massive minimalism,” built on Mathieu Ball’s guitar drone, textural distortion and feedback, singer/guitarist Robin Wattie’s powerful yet plaintive vocals, and Tasy Hudson’s glacial, pounding drums.

After a decade together and five albums with producer (and de facto fourth member) Seth Manchester, the band needed a change.

Dan Bradley
Dan Bradley

Dan started guitar in his early teens – playing every day on a sunburst Les Paul copy he still regrets selling – and has never stopped. He read English at Cambridge, spent several years in Australia and Japan, then worked as a Japanese to English translator for over a decade. His fiction, essays, translations, and reviews of books and live music have appeared in GrantaThe GuardianThe Independent and Times Literary Supplement, among others. He fell in love with playing bass after the pandemic, and now performs in a sludgy post-metal band in Cardiff, Wales.