Get a year’s Guitar Tricks subscription and extras worth $400 for just $99 with this amazing value Black Friday deal

By Matt McCracken
published

Sign up and save on these highly-rated online guitar lessons and start playing better today

It’s that time of the year when new hobbies are picked up and new year’s resolutions are on the horizon, with plenty of people picking up a guitar for the first time and looking to strum their first few chords. Thankfully for all the beginner guitarists out there, Guitar Tricks have discounted their annual subscription to just $99 (opens in new tab) in their Black Friday sale. Including thousands of guitar lessons, you also get a Custom Lesson Plan and four free gifts worth $196, taking the total value of this amazing deal up to a whopping $400.

Getting off on the front foot is crucial as a beginner guitar player, particularly as there’s now an overwhelming amount of content online and a fair bit of bad advice and misinformation. With a Guitar Tricks subscription, you’ll get access to everything you need to learn to play guitar, including your first chords, major & minor scales, power chords, and loads more. It’s not just for beginners either, there are plenty of courses available for advanced guitar players who want to sharpen their skills, with well over 11,000 videos available and more being added every day.

If you’re not sure about Guitar Tricks then be sure to check out our full Guitar Tricks review, where we scored them 4.5 out of 5. They also came in at number two in our best online guitar lessons guide, further proof of the high-quality tuition on offer.

Guitar Tricks’ Core Learning System teaches the basics of guitar playing with all the techniques and tips to take your playing from beginner to intermediate. Having a structured lesson plan can really help speed up your development in guitar, preventing you from becoming distracted by the information overload of the internet.

With a library that includes popular songs from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, The Eagles, and loads more, the beginner-friendly arrangements will ensure you progress rapidly. At the time we reviewed Guitar Tricks there were over 900 songs and counting.

If that isn’t enough to keep you busy, you also get access to four free gifts on top of the regular subscription with a value of $196. The Song Builder’s Toolbox helps you start creating your own music, Chord Theory Magic gets you moving on your music theory, and you get a great selection of rock and blues jam tracks to play along with.

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer at Guitar World and has been playing guitar as his main instrument for well over 20 years. He also plays drums, bass, and keys and produces out of his home studio in Manchester, UK. He has previously worked for Dawsons Music, Northwest Guitars, and freelanced for various magazines and blogs, writing reviews, how-to's, and features. When he's not downloading the latest VSTs or justifying yet another guitar pedal purchase, you'll find him making music with Northern noise hounds JACKALS