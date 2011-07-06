Black Veil Brides On Tour

The Black Veil Brides continue their extensive touring in support of their latest album, Set the World On Fire, on this summer's Vans Warped Tour. Dates follow overseas into the fall.

7/6 Sandstone Ampitheater; Bonner Springs, KS, US - 11:00 AM

7/7 Verizon Wireless Music Center; Nobleville, IN, US - 11:00 AM

7/8 Comerica Park; Detroit, MI, US - 11:00 AM

7/9 First Midwest Bank Ampitheater; Tinley Park, IL, US - 11:00 AM

7/10 Canterbury Park; Shakopee, MN, US - 11:00 AM

7/12 Darien Lakes Fields; Darien Center, NY, US - 11:00 AM

7/13 Comcast Center; Mansfield, MA, US - 11:00 AM

7/14 Toyota Pavilion at Montage Mountain; Scranton, PA, US - 11:00 AM

7/15 The Flats at Arrow Hall; Mississauga, Ontario, Canada - 11:00 AM

7/16 Parc Jean-Drapeau; Montreal, QC, Canada - 11:00 AM

7/17 Comcast Theatre; Hartford, CT, US - 11:00 AM

7/19 Marcus Ampitheater; Milwuakee, WI, US - 11:00 AM

7/20 Blossom Music Center; Cleveland, OH, US - 11:00 AM

7/21 Susquehanna Bank Center; Camden, NJ , US - 10:00 AM

7/22 First Niagara Pavilion;Burgettstown, PA, US - 11:00 AM

7/23 Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum;Uniondale, NY, US - 7:00 PM

7/24 Monmouth Park Racetrack, Oceanport, NJ, US - 11:00 AM

7/26 Merriweather Post Pavilion; Columbia, MD, US - 11:00 AM

7/27 Verizon Wireless Amphitheater; Virginia Beach, VA, US - 11:00 AM

7/28 Verizon Wireless Amphitheater;Charlotte, NC, US - 11:00 AM

7/29 Central Florida Fairgrounds;Orlando, FL, US - 11:00 AM

7/30 Cruzan Ampitheatre; West Palm Beach, FL, US - 11:00 AM

7/31 Vinoy Park;St.Petersburg, FL, US - 11:00 AM

8/1 Aaron's Amphitheater at Lakewood; Atlanta, GA, US - 11:00 AM

8/2 Riverbend Music Center; Cinncinati, OH, US - 11:00 AM

8/3 Verizon Wireless Amphitheater;St. Louis, MO, US - 11:00 PM

8/4 Westfair Amphitheater; Council Bluffs, IA, US - 11:00 AM

8/5 Invesco Field;Denver, CO, US - 11:00 AM

8/6 Utah State Fair Grounds;Salt Lake City, UT, US - 11:00 AM

8/7 Ashley Furniture Homestore Pavilion;Phoenix, AZ, US - 11:00 AM

8/9 Cricket Amphitheatre;San Diego, CA, US - 7:00 PM

8/10 Cal State Dominguez Hills;Carson, CA, US - 11:00 AM

8/11 Sleep Train Ampitheater; Marysville, CA, US - 11:00 AM

8/12 Idaho Center – Amphitheater; Nampa, ID, US - 11:00 AM

8/13 The Gorge Amphiteatre;George, WA, US - 11:00 AM

8/14 Washington County Fairgrounds; Hillsboro, OR, US - 11:00 AM

8/20 Sunset Strip Music Festival; Los Angeles, CA , USA - 7:00 PM

9/24 Soundwave Festival;Brisbane, AUSTRALIA - 7:00 PM

9/25 Soundwave Festiva;lSydney, AU - 7:00 PM

9/30 Soundwave Festival; Melbourne, AU - 7:00 PM

10/1 Soundwave Festival; Adelaide, AU - 7:00 PM

10/3 Soundwave Festival; Perth, AU - 7:00 PM

10/6 Southampton University;Southampton, South, United Kingdom - 7:00 PM

10/7 Lemon Grove Exeter University;Exeter, UK - 7:00 PM

10/8 Rock City; Nottingham, England, UK - 7:00 PM

10/9 02 ABC; Glasgow, Scotland, UK - 7:00 PM

10/10 O2 Academy Newcastle;Newcastle, UK - 7:00 PM

10/11 Academy 2;Manchester, UK - 7:00 PM

10/13 Norwich Waterfront; Norwich, UK - 7:00 PM

10/14 TrixAntwerp, BE - 7:00 PM

10/15 La Maroquinerie; Paris, FR - 7:00 PM

10/20 Tunnel;Milan, IT - 7:00 PM

10/25 Abart Music Club;Zurich, Switzerland - 7:00 PM

10/26 Kulturfabrik;Luxembourg, LU - 7:00 PM

10/28 Melkweg; Amsterdam, Netherlands, NLD - 7:00 PM

10/29 O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire; London, UK - 7:00 PM

10/30 Wulfrun Hall; Wolverhampton, UK - 7:00 PM

11/1 02 Academy Bristol;Bristol, Southwest , UK - 7:00 PM