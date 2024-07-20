“If you couldn’t play that solo, you weren’t a bass player – you couldn’t get a gig”: How Bob Babbitt laid down an epic first-take solo on this under-appreciated Motown classic – with the help of a damp household sponge

Every bassist needs to familiarize themselves with Bob Babbitt’s knockout solo

Photo of Bob Babbit (Funk Brothers) @ Royal Festival Hall - 30/1/04; Bob Babbit one of the original Funk Brothers on their tour "Standing In The Shadows of Motown" at Royal Festival Hall
(Image credit: Getty Images)

“If you couldn’t play that solo, from that record you weren't a bass player – you couldn't get a gig,” says bass ace Nate Watts during the film Standing in the Shadows of Motown. “He's telling the truth,” Ralphe Armstrong chimes in. “If you couldn't play Babbitt's solo, you weren't doing nothin’!”

Bob Babbitt needs little introduction to bass buffs, having notched up session credits on over 200 top-40 hits, in addition to playing on such historic tracks as Inner City Blues by Marvin Gaye, Signed, Sealed, Delivered by Stevie Wonder, Never Can Say Goodbye by Gloria Gaynor, War by Edwin Starr, Midnight Train to Georgia by Gladys Knight & the Pips and Tears of a Clown by Smokey Robinson.

Chris Jisi

Chris Jisi was Contributing Editor, Senior Contributing Editor, and Editor In Chief on Bass Player 1989-2018. He is the author of Brave New Bass, a compilation of interviews with bass players like Marcus Miller, Flea, Will Lee, Tony Levin, Jeff Berlin, Les Claypool and more, and The Fretless Bass, with insight from over 25 masters including Tony Levin, Marcus Miller, Gary Willis, Richard Bona, Jimmy Haslip, and Percy Jones.