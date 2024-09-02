“I’m like the power forward on a basketball team – I bring out the best in my teammates”: A pillar of the L.A. session scene, Bob Glaub might be the most famous bass player you’ve never heard of

Bruce Springsteen, John Lennon, Stevie Nicks and oh so many more: for 50 years, Bob Glaub has kept things moving on hit after hit

Bob Glaub performs at the RockGodz Hall Of Fame Annual Induction Ceremony at The Canyon Club on October 27, 2019 in Agoura Hills, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob Glaub might be the most famous bass player you've never heard of. His tasteful, unobtrusive work has graced so many major albums, it's safe to say you have grooved to his impeccably executed basslines more times than you can possibly imagine.

A pillar of the L.A. session scene, Glaub has propelled hits as diverse as Bruce Springsteen’s Viva Las Vegas, John Lennon's You Can't Catch Me, Stevie Nicks’s Edge of Seventeen, Donna Summer's Last Dance, Ringo Starr's Golden Blunders, Rod Stewart's Tonight's the Night, Jackson Browne's The Pretender, Don Henley's Last Worthless Evening, Steve Perry's Oh Sherrie, and many more.

Nick Wells
Nick Wells was the Editor of Bass Guitar magazine from 2009 to 2011, before making strides into the world of Artist Relations with Sheldon Dingwall and Dingwall Guitars. He's also the producer of bass-centric documentaries, Walking the Changes and Beneath the Bassline, as well as Production Manager and Artist Liaison for ScottsBassLessons. In his free time, you'll find him jumping around his bedroom to Kool & The Gang while hammering the life out of his P-Bass.