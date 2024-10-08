“In the past five years, I’ve seen a revival of my Kiss era… I’m always flattered that it’s not just the music that moved them – the guitars I played also matter”: Bruce Kulick is launching a custom ’80s-style guitar line that pays homage to his Kiss days

By
published

With the help of AXN and local artisans, the former Kiss and Grand Funk Railroad guitarist is developing a range of instruments that hark back to his Superstrat adventures

Bruce Kulick custom guitars
(Image credit: Simon Diez)

Bruce Kulick was a low-key Superstrat shredder with Kiss in the ’80s, but during his time with Grand Funk Railroad he kept things more traditional. But after leaving that band last year, he tells Guitar World, he wanted to return to “powerful instruments with the Floyd Rose – the opposite to what was appropriate for Grand Funk.”

He explains: “I jumped in the rabbit hole of discovery. I’m learning every step of the way. I want to know what made my Kiss guitars so great.”

