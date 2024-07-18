“Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page didn’t think a Strat could play the blues. But they all went to buy Strats after they saw me”: Buddy Guy on why the Strat is damn right a blues guitar

By
published

Buddy was the first great blues player to bend the Strat to his will. He explains what makes it great, and shares the story behind his Strat from the cover of the July '91 issue of GW

Buddy Guy onstage in dungarees playing his cream Fender Stratocaster
(Image credit: Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

It is hard to believe it, but back in the ‘60s the Fender Stratocaster was not considered a great blues guitar.

Then along came Buddy Guy, switching his Guild semihollows for a solidbody that could be thrown around and take the abuse that comes with working with the greatest showman in the blues.

