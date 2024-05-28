“Randy indirectly got me the gig. He told Kevin, ‘Hey, you should check out this guy. My students are saying he’s really good. Give him a call for Quiet Riot’”: Carlos Cavazo forged ’80s hair metal excess, replaced Randy Rhoads and riffed with Ratt

By
published

GW catches up with the guitarist who replaced Rhoads in Quiet Riot, enjoyed massive success with Metal Health and went on to share the stage with Warren DeMartini in Ratt – despite “a whole different set of problems” from his previous band

American Rock band Quiet Riot performs onstage at Madison Square Garden, New York, New York, October 5, 1983. Pictured are, from left, vocalist Kevin Dubrow (1955 - 2007) and guitarist Carlos Cavazo.
(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

As one of the early comers to the buzzing hair metal scene, Carlos Cavazo assumed the role of lead guitarist for a reformed Quiet Riot, setting off a chain reaction of glammed-out excess.

Stepping out of the shadow of Randy Rhoads and into the spotlight, Cavazo – like many of his contemporaries would do later – infused classical and flamenco touches to Quiet Riot’s mix. The result was a torrent of madness on the backside of Quiet Riot’s 1983 smash success, Metal Health, skyrocketing the unassuming six-stringer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.