“My band joke that my pedalboard should be called ‘50 Shades of Gain’!” Chris Buck on how a fetish for dirt led to his new signature pedal from ThorpyFX

The tube-driven Electric Lightning is a boost/drive twofer like no other, and it is the result of many nerdy discussions between the Cardinal Black guitarist and UK pedal guru Adrian Thorpe

Chris Buck sitting on the hood of car, playing a Yamaha Revstar, next to a ThorpyFX Electric Lightning pedal
Having been vocal about his love for ThorpyFx pedals for many years, Cardinal Black guitarist Chris Buck has finally teamed up with the company to create his own signature Electric Lightning drive and boost.

As you’d expect from a man who has won the respect of guitar heroes Slash and Adrian Smith, it’s a wonderfully versatile tool for creating sounds that will dazzle all in its path, as Chris explains…

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).