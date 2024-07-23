“If you can play a song on the piano or guitar and make people feel something then that’s great... If it doesn’t pass that test, then it’s not good enough”: Conchúr White on going solo, McNally guitars and finding a new voice with fingerpicking

By
( )
published

White's debut album, Swirling Violets, finds the former Silences guitarist exploring the outer reaches of his imagination and changing his approach because this time out, the set all hangs on him

Conchúr White
(Image credit: Nathan Magee)

Conchúr White, a singer-songwriter hailing from County Armagh in Northern Ireland, released his debut album in January. The appropriately titled Swirling Violets contains the signature woozy Bella Union sound but with plenty of Conchúr’s own character running through it. 

“It feels totally new because it’s my first album,” he says. “I’ve been in bands before, without going through that album process, so every facet of this is novel and exciting. It’s great to have the experience.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Glenn Kimpton
Glenn Kimpton

Glenn Kimpton is a freelance writer based in the west of England. His interest in English folk music came through players like Chris Wood and Martin Carthy, who also steered him towards alternate guitar tunings. From there, the solo acoustic instrumental genre, sometimes called American Primitive, became more important, with guitarists like Jack Rose, Glenn Jones and Robbie Basho eventually giving way to more contemporary players like William Tyler and Nick Jonah Davis. Most recently, Glenn has focused on a more improvised and experimental side to solo acoustic playing, both through his writing and his own music, with players like Bill Orcutt and Tashi Dorji being particularly significant.