“Where’s the noise? Where is the ugliness that we find compelling in beauty?” The Dandy Warhols’ Peter Holmström and Courtney Taylor-Taylor on their struggles with the wrong guitars and boring amps, and how they collaborated with Slash

By
published

With influences ranging from Pantera and Black Sabbath to Bauhaus, an ever-changing pedal chain, and a mission statement that’s never changed, the Dandy Warhols are still – 30 years into their career – keeping it weird

The Dandy Warhols
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Are they alt-rock? Power pop? Shoegaze? Garage rock? The Dandy Warhols – lynchpinned by guitar duo Peter Holmström and Courtney Taylor-Taylor – are probably all of the above, and more.

The best-known work by the Portland, Oregon-formed group include 1995’s Dandys Rule OK and 1997’s The Dandy Warhols Come Down. But Holmström and Taylor-Taylor also dig their ‘00s stuff, Thirteen Tales from Urban Bohemia (2000) and Earth to the Dandy Warhols (2008).

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

