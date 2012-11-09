Danelectro Auctions Guitars for Charity; Models Signed by Roger Waters, Brian Wilson

The gang at Danelectro has listed two artist-autographed Danelectro guitars on eBay. One guitar is signed by Roger Waters of Pink Floyd, the other by Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from the sale of the guitars will go to the SKJ Orphanage in Nairobi, Kenya. The orphanage is home to 135 children and includes a school that educates children from the orphanage and the local community.

Waters signed a new Danelectro Model 63; its normal (unsigned) retail value is about $400. Check out this auction on eBay here.

Wilson signed a new Danelectro Hodad; its normal (unsigned) retail value is about $800. Check out this auction on eBay here.

You can see photos of both guitars below.

For more about the SKJ Orphanage, check out this story by NPR. And be sure to head here for more about Danelectro.