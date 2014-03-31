Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Questions for Reb Beach!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask Eighties rocker Reb Beach anything you want! From his time as Winger's shredding lead guitarist to his spots in Dokken, Whitesnake and Alice Cooper...nothing's off limits!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Reb Beach" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!

Here's the classic Winger video "Seventeen". Don't miss Beach's shreddy solo break at the two-minute mark:

More about Winger:

Winger to release highly anticipated sixth studio album Better Days Comin’ in April

Band’s First New Album in 5 Years Slated for Release via Frontiers Records

One of the most misunderstood Hard Rock bands to come out of the 80’s is returning with their first new album in 5 years. Winger is releasing Better Days Comin’ on April 18th in Europe and April 22nd in North America via Frontiers Records. The notorious band comprised of members Kip Winger on vocals/bass, Reb Beach on guitar, John Roth on guitar and Rod Morgenstein on drums, are back with their latest album. The album is available for pre-order on Amazon.com in a standard and deluxe configuration. The deluxe edition comes in a glossy digipak and includes the bonus track “Another Beautiful Day” and a DVD including a Making of the Album documentary as well as videos for the first single “Rat Race” and title track “Better Days Comin'.” An iTunes pre-order will be available soon. The band has always been known for their incredible musicianship and the trend continues on Better Days Comin’.

"On Better Days Comin’ we drew from our past to elaborate on our future. The band is stronger than ever and very excited about the music on this record,” explains front man Kip Winger. “We feel this album exemplifies the true sound of the band in every way."

From the opening riff of album opener “Midnight Driver of a Love Machine” to the final outro lick of “Out Of This World,” it is clear Winger is back and better than ever. Hard rocking songs like “Queen Babylon,” progressive rock movements like “Tin Soldier,” and touching ballads like “Ever Wonder” show the band’s diversity while always centering on great songs. The debut single from Better Days Comin’ is the adrenaline fueled rocker “Rat Race” that showcases some of the band’s best work of their 25 year career.