Dear Guitar Hero: Submit Your Questions for Marty Friedman!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask the legendary shred guitarist Marty Friedman anything you want!

From his time in Cacophony to his tenure in Megadeth to his move to Japan to his extensive solo career — which includes the forthcoming U.S. debut of 2010's Bad D.N.A. and 2008's Future Addict and the re-release of his 2006 Shrapnel gem, Loudspeaker — nothing is off limits!

Just email your questions to dearguitarhero@guitarworld.com and put "Marty Friedman" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the email body, so you can get credited in the magazine, and impress and annoy your jealous friends!

Give a listen to Marty's skills in the following clips:

Megadeth "Hangar 18" live in 1992

Cacophony's "Speed Metal Symphony" with Jason Becker