“My green Kramer is the first electric I had. I didn’t know what locking tuning was, so I was like, ‘Oh, it’s broken – you can’t tune it!’” Meet Dehd, the indie-rockers building a wall of sound from ’80s shred machines and out-of-tune basses

By
published

Jason Balla and Emily Kempf worship Big Muffs, reverbs and Roland amps – and are making the kind of shoegaze-informed alt-rock dreams are made of

Dehd
(Image credit: Misael Haram)

Jason Balla – guitarist, co-vocalist and longstanding producer of Chicago slackers Dehd – has been known to work so late in the studio that he’ll sleep under the sound desk. His dedication has helped deliver four albums of sunny road-trip anthems with smatterings of surf breaks and rollicking rhythms.

But for album number five, the songwriter has loosened his grip on the reins, welcoming Whitney’s Ziyad Asrar aboard for co-production duties, and so creating a novel new dynamic in the studio. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Cheri Amour
Cheri Amour

Cheri Amour is a writer, editor and broadcaster intent on amplifying the voices of women and non-binary artists in print, online and on air. During her twenties, she played lead guitar in a touring two-piece, sharing the stage with The Slits and John Peel-approved punks The Nightingales. Formerly Deputy Editor at TGA Magazine, Cheri headed up its Tech section pouring over pedals with everyone to indie icon Debbie Smith (Echobelly/Curve) to multi-instrumentalist Katie Harkin (Sleater Kinney/Waxahatchee/Wye Oak). She's currently working on an upcoming 33 1/3 book on the unassuming influence of South Bronx sister troupe ESG, out in Spring 2023.