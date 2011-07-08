Discography: Asking Alexandria Albums

Asking Alexandria's debut album, Stand Up and Scream, was released by independent label, Sumerian, on September 15, 2009. The title is a reference from the chorus on the first single "The Final Episode (Let's Change the Channel)," with the lyric reading "Just stand up and scream, the tainted clock is counting down (faster, and faster)."

The album was produced by Joey Sturgis, known for his work with The Devil Wears Prada. Stand Up and Scream was recorded at Sturgis' Foundation Recording Studios in Connersville, Indiana. Along with "The Final Episode," the second single, "A Prophecy," helped bring Asking Alexandria's debut to 170 on the Billboard Top 200.

Asking Alexandria's second release was an EP, Life Gone Wild. The EP was released just before Christmas on December 21, 2010. It includes dubstep remixes of previously released songs, a demo of "Breathless" from the then unreleased second LP, and two Skid Row covers, "18 and Life" and "Youth Gone Wild." The band included the covers as they consider them "timeless classics."

Asking Alexandria followed up Life Gone Wild with their second LP, Reckless and Relentless. Produced again by Sturgis, the album was released on April 5, 2011. It debuted at number nine on the Billboard Top 200, selling 31,000 copies its first week. The first single, "Morte et Dabo," was released on February 15. The album received generally positive reviews from Allmusic, Rocksound, Alternative Press, and Revolver Magazine. Asking Alexandria is currently appearing on the Vans Warped Tour in support of Reckless and Relentless. Their latest video, "Closure," debuted July 5th on YoutTube.