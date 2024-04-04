“There does seem to be something of an obsession with lighter guitars”: Do lighter electric guitars sound better?

By Neville Marten
( Guitarist )
published

The debate surrounding the effect of weight on electric guitars and tone is long-running and often divisive. Our panel of experts, er, weigh in

Gibson Les Paul Deluxe
This Gibson Les Paul 70s Deluxe from 2021 stays true to the model’s hefty origins, clocking in at 4.4kg – almost 10lb – with no weight relief in the body (Image credit: Future / Phil Barker)

Let me preface things by saying that this is neither a scientific paper nor a definitive answer. It’s simply a slice of wholegrain common sense, a meaty layer of builder knowledge, with a dollop of full-fat player experience. 

To this end, I’ve conscripted music industry friends with bags of the aforementioned to help guide me through the shark-infested waters of opinion. 

Neville Marten

In the late '70s and early '80s Neville worked for Selmer/Norlin as one of Gibson's UK guitar repairers, before joining CBS/Fender in the same role. He then moved to the fledgling Guitarist magazine as staff writer, rising to editor in 1986. He remained editor for 14 years before launching and editing Guitar Techniques magazine. Although now semi-retired he still works for both magazines. Neville has been a member of Marty Wilde's 'Wildcats' since 1983, and recorded his own album, The Blues Headlines, in 2019.