Documentary on Cry Baby Wah Pedal Now Online

Guard House Pictures is proud to announce the release of Cry Baby: The Pedal That Rocks the World, a definitive documentary that tells the story of the #1-selling effects pedal of all time, from its invention in 1966 through its evolution into the present day. The effect was an essential ingredient in the creation of classics like Jimi Hendrix's "Voodoo Child (Slight Return)," Metallica's "Enter Sandman" and Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child o' Mine."

This film looks at how engineer Brad Plunkett discovered and developed the legendary wah sound and how artists have used it to express themselves throughout its evolution. Guitar icons such as Eddie Van Halen, Kirk Hammett, Slash, Dweezil Zappa and Jerry Cantrell talk about how the wah has become a part of their signature sounds, while rock journalists such as Rolling Stone's Ben Fong-Torres and Guitar Player's Art Thompson explore the pedal's cultural significance.

Learn how a simple effect became one of the most important tools of expression for guitarists everywhere.

