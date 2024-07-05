“I knew that if I wanted to express myself, it was going to have to be through the guitar”: A tribute to the first rock 'n' roll guitar hero, Duane Eddy (1938-2024)

By
published

The man with the twangy guitar changed the lives of millions and left an indelible mark on tone, and how we play the instrument. We look back on the life of a bona-fide legend

Duane Eddy plays a red Gretsch at the 2009 Country Music Awards
(Image credit: Ed Rode/WireImage)

Duane Eddy, who died April 30 at age 86, was the first rock ’n’ roll guitar hero. His unique twangy guitar lines were among the most truly distinctive sounds in the history of rock guitar; whenever producers wanted that unique vibe on a record, they’d only have to ask for a Duane Eddy-style guitar part, and everyone would instantly know what was required. 

Unlike anything that had come before him, Eddy – with his echo-drenched, deep-bass driven melodies – managed to encapsulate the essence of the new age of rock ’n’ roll that was taking over the world in the Fifties.

