Today, we're excited to be bringing you the full album stream of the sophomore effort from Los Angeles metal band AllurA. You can stream the album, True Colors, in its entirety below.

True Colors, which was recorded at The Porch in Hermosa Beach, is out tomorrow, October 4, via Hardline Entertainment. If you like what you hear, you can pick up the album here.

AllurA - 'True Colors' by GuitarWorld