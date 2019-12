Animals As Leaders will release their excellent new album, Weightless, next Tuesday, November 8, via Prosthetic Records. Today, we're excited to be able to bring you the album's opening track, "An Infinite Regression," which you can stream below.

Weightless is the follow-up to the band's self-titled 2009 debut. The band recently sent over an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the recording of their new album, which you can check out here.

Weightless is currently available for pre-order here.