Animals As Leaders Premiere New In-the-Studio Video

Tosin Abasi and crew have just wrapped up work on the sophomore release from Animals As Leaders, titled Weightless.

The album hits shelves next month, but to whet your appetite, the guys just sent over an exclusive video taken in the studio during the making of Weightless. You can check it out below.

Two songs from the album have already debuted online, and you can check out "Isolated Incidents" here and "Odessa" here. Stay tuned for the exclusive premiere of another new track, "Infinite Regression," next week on GuitarWorld.com.

Weightless is out on November 8 via Prosthetic Records.