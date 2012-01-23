Exclusive: Beyond The Bridge Streaming New Album, 'The Old Man And The Spirit'

Nothing says Monday like German prog metal, so today we're bringing you the exclusive steam of the new album from Germany's Beyond the Bridge, The Old Man and the Spirit. Scroll down to listen to the album in full.

The Old Man and the Spirit marks an ambitious concept record for the band, and features female vocalist Dilenya Mar and male vocalist Herbie Langhans performing the "parts" of two distinct characters, the Old Man and the Spirit.

While the album is undoubtedly progressive in nature, the band feel that the album has a broader appeal. "The music is touching. It will even touch you in a different way each time you listen to the album," said guitarist Peter Degenfeld. "The lyrics are inspiring and ambiguous. This encourages to dig deeper into the spiritual journey of the "Old Man."

If you like what you hear, the album is available for pre-order on iTunes now, and is officially released tomorrow, January 24, via Frontiers Records. You can also check out more from the band at their official website.