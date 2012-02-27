Exclusive: Christian Mistress Streaming New Album, 'Possession'

This week, we're kicking things off with the full-album stream of the latest full-length from Olympia, Washington's Christian Mistress. Scroll down to listen to Possession in its entirety.

"We recorded analog," said guitarist Oscar Sparbel, speaking on the band's traditional approach to recording. "It was one of the reasons we chose Tim Green and Louder Studios. We wanted to track on 2-inch tape and not use Pro Tools."

Possession is out tomorrow, February 28, via Relapse Records.