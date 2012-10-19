Exclusive: Cradle of Filth Premiere "Frost on Her Pillow" Music Video

Cradle of Filth won't release their new album, The Manticore and Other Horrors, until October 30, but we're teaming up with those masters of darkness today to bring you the exclusive North American premiere of their new music video, "Frost on Her Pillow." Check it out below.

Also below, you can check out another clip featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the video. You can also get a first-person perspective on the process from frontman Dani Filth by heading over to his official Blog.

The Manticore and Other Horrors is due out on October 30 in North America via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order the album here.