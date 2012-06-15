Exclusive: Dying Fetus Premiere "From Womb to Waste" Music Video

What better way to get your weekend started than with a brand-new music video from Dying Fetus?

The Florida-based death metal titans have partnered with Guitar World for the exclusive premiere of the new video for "From Womb to Waste." Watch the Scott Hansen-directed clip below.

From Womb to Waste is taken from the band's upcoming new album, Reign Supreme, which is due out June 19 via Relapse Records.

If you want to get your hands on Reign early, you can pre-order the album via Relapse here and via iTunes here.