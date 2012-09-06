Exclusive: Firewind Premiere "Edge of a Dream" Music Video

Today, we're excited to be able to bring you the North American premiere of a brand-new video from Greek power metal band Firewind. Check out the official clip for "Edge of a Dream" below.

The track, which features the talents of Apocalyptica on cello, is taken from the band's latest offering, Few Against Many (buy on iTunes). The album is out now on Century Media.

Firewind/Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G recently stopped by Guitar World HQ to show off some of his new gear, and you can check out a video of him playing through the album's title track here.