Exclusive: Hear Johnny Winter Perform "Eyesight to the Blind" at the 1970 Atlanta Pop Festival

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive Johnny Winter song premiere courtesy of Sony Legacy.

The track, which you can hear below, captures the blues-rock guitar legend in all his early Seventies glory as he performs "Eyesight to the Blind" at the second Atlanta International Pop Festival on July 5, 1970.

Although the recording was originally released on 1971's The First Great Rock Festivals of The Seventies: Isle Of Wight/Atlanta Pop, it has been unavailable on CD for quite a while. That will change February 25, when Sony Legacy releases True to the Blues: The Johnny Winter Story, a new career-spanning box set.

The set captures Winters' most electrifying performances — and celebrates the guitarist's 70th birthday, which happens to fall on February 23.

As for the song, you might know it best from its appearance on the Who's Tommy album and film. The 12-bar blues staple, which was written and recorded by Sonny Boy Williamson II in 1951, also has been covered by Aerosmith, the Smithereens, Gary Moore, Eric Clapton and many others.

Be sure to check out the track below.

For more about Winter, visit his Facebook page. To pre-order the box set, visit Amazon.com. For more about Sony Legacy, visit legacyrecordings.com.

Photo: Sony Music Archives

