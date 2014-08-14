Johnny Winter and Ben Harper Cover Elmore James' "I Can't Hold Out" — Listen

Last month, we lost Johnny Winter, one of the greatest blues guitarists of all time. Winter channeled the classic blues he grew up with and introduced it to generations of new listeners, young and old, with his unmistakable guitar playing.

His new album, Step Back, will be released as planned on September 2 through Megaforce Records. It features collaborations with a virtual laundry list of legendary axmen, including Brian Setzer, Eric Clapton, Joe Bonamassa, Joe Perry and more.

Another collaborator on the album was Ben Harper, with whom Winter recorded this searing cover of Elmore James' "I Can't Hold Out." Check it out below, and let us know what you think in the comments section or on Facebook!