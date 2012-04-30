Exclusive Lesson: Tonight Alive — "Breaking & Entering"

I got really excited when this song was first written. I guess for me it was a perfect step in the direction I saw for our first album, and I think it turned out to be exactly what I wanted.

This song really grasped what we were trying to do at the time in becoming better songwriters with using dynamics and structure.

I deliberated over the opening riff for ages because it is really simple and didn't sound too great to me on first listen, but I couldn't come up with anything better at the time so I left it and it definitely grew on me.

Funnily enough, the intro guitars in the first intro track "Eject, Eject, Eject!" was the original riff for "Breaking & Entering" but didn't seem to fit right to me so I ended up using it as an intro to the CD.

I think recording the cleans in the verse was my favorite part of this song. In previous recordings I was never able to get exactly the clean tone I want, but Mark really nailed it, I think. We used an old Traynor head that Mark had, and we barely needed to tweak it. It just sounded perfect and warm and exactly what we needed. I also used Jake's Telecaster for this.

We released this song first for the album and I think it was a great way of showing what the album was about and where we were at at that point in time.

