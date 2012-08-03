Exclusive: Los Straitjackets Streaming New Album, 'Jet Set'

We've got a special treat for you this weekend: the exclusive premiere of the brand-new album from "America's instrumentalists," Los Straitjackets. Stream Jet Set via the SoundCloud widget below.

Jet Set was produced by the band's longtime friend, Janne Haavisto, the former drummer of Finland's Laika & The Cosmonauts. The album features guest appearances by Jimmy Vivino and The Basic Cable Horns and Finnish actress/musician Irina Bjorklund.

“I think it’s remarkable that this far into our career, we could do something I’d consider our best work," said Los Straitjackets guitarist Eddie Angel, who has written for GuitarWorld.com in the past.

If you like what you hear, you can pre-order the album — which is out August 7 via Yep Roc Records — at this location. And be sure to check out Los Straitjackets on the road this summer/fall in support of Jet Set. Tour dates can be found below.

Los Straitjackets 2012 Tour Dates