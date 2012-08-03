Exclusive: Los Straitjackets Streaming New Album, 'Jet Set'

We've got a special treat for you this weekend: the exclusive premiere of the brand-new album from "America's instrumentalists," Los Straitjackets. Stream Jet Set via the SoundCloud widget below.
Jet Set was produced by the band's longtime friend, Janne Haavisto, the former drummer of Finland's Laika & The Cosmonauts. The album features guest appearances by Jimmy Vivino and The Basic Cable Horns and Finnish actress/musician Irina Bjorklund.
“I think it’s remarkable that this far into our career, we could do something I’d consider our best work," said Los Straitjackets guitarist Eddie Angel, who has written for GuitarWorld.com in the past.
If you like what you hear, you can pre-order the album — which is out August 7 via Yep Roc Records — at this location. And be sure to check out Los Straitjackets on the road this summer/fall in support of Jet Set. Tour dates can be found below.
Los Straitjackets 2012 Tour Dates
- 8/17 - Denver, CO @ Soiled Dove
- 8/18 - Central City, CO @ Great Central City Beer Festival
- 8/30 - Houston, TX @ Continental Club Houston
- 8/31 - Austin, TX @ Continental Club Austin
- 9/1 - Dallas @ Invasion by Them! Car Show Festival @ Tree's
- 9/12 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up w/ Daddy-O Grande & Big Sandy and the Fly Rite Boys
- 9/13 - Los Angeles @ TBA w/ Daddy O-Grande & Big Sandy and the Fly Rite Boys
- 9/14 - Santa Cruz, CA @ w/ Big Sandy and the Fly Rite Boys
- 9/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall w/ Daddy O-Grande & Big Sandy + the Fly Rite Boys
- 9/16 - Winters, CA @ The Palms w/ Big Sandy and the Fly Rite Boys
- 9/19 - Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown
- 9/20 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fan Club
- 9/21 - Seattle, WA @ The Tractor Tavern
- 9/22 - Portland, OR @ Dante’s
- 9/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fine Line w/ Daddy-O Grande & Big Sandy and the Fly Rite Boys
- 9/26 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom w/ Big Sandy and the Fly Rite Boys
- 9/27 - Berwyn, IL @ Fitzgerald’s w/ Daddy-O Grande & Big Sandy and the Fly Rite Boys
- 9/28 - Berwyn, IL @ Fitzgerald’s w/ Big Sandy and the Fly Rite Boys
- 9/29 - Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom w/ Daddy-O Grande & Big Sandy and the Fly Rite Boys
- 9/30 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
- 10/2 - Troy, NY @ The Ale House
- 10/3 - Troy, NY @ The Ale House
- 10/4 - Wilmington, DE @ World Cafe at the Queen
- 10/5 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House w/ Daddy-O Grande and special guest TBA
- 10/6 - Hoboken, NJ @ Maxwell's
- 10/7 - Sellersville, PA @ Sellersville Theater w/ Daddy-O Grande
- 10/9 - Greensboro, NC @ The Blind Tiger
- 10/10 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 w/ Southern Culture on the Skids & The Fleshtones
- 10/11 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle, With Nick Lowe, Dave Alvin, Chuck Prophet, Robyn Hitchcock & Eleni Mandell
- 10/12 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
- 10/13 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge w/ Daddy O-Grande