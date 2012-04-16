Exclusive: Magic Wands — "Black Magic" Video Lesson

Indie duo Magic Wands will release their first full-length album, Aloha Moon, April 24 via Bright Antenna/ILG. You can check out "Space," the album's first single, right here.

As an added bonus, check out the exclusive video below. It features Magic Wands' Chris and Dexy Valentine showing you how to play "Black Magic," another song from Aloha Moon.

Magic Wands first garnered attention with their EP, Magic Love & Dreams -- then came tours with The Kills, The Horrors, The Raconteurs, The Black Keys and The Virgins, plus appearances at SXSW and Lollapalooza.

Aloha Moon was recorded at a studio in San Francisco, a cabin in Echo Park and under the stars of the Palm Desert. Several tracks were mixed by producer Dave Sardy (LCD Soundsystem).

The album is available for pre-order here.

For more about Magic Wands, check out their Facebook page and official website.