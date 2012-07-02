Exclusive: Periphery Premiere "Make Total Destroy" Music Video

Tomorrow, Sumerian Records will release the highly anticipated sophomore album from Periphery, the aptly named Periphery II.

And if you're not excited enough by that prospect alone, you will be after checking out the killer new music video for the album's lead single, "Make Total Destroy."

"After all the countless hours of work we've put in over the past seven months, we can honestly say the vision we had in mind for this record has been fulfilled — and then some," guitarist Mark Mark Holcomb told Guitar World recently. "Every single member of this band stepped it up and, as a result, this album truly feels like a collaborative effort."

Periphery II is out Tuesday, July 3, on Sumerian Records. You can pre-order the album via iTunes here or pick up the CD here.

Want the inside scoop behind Periphery's epic new album? Keep your eye out for the September 2012 issue of Guitar World, which hits newsstands later this month.