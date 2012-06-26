Exclusive Premiere: Chuck Dukowski Sextet — "All Is One"

Here's the exclusive premiere of "All Is One," a new track by the Chuck Dukowski Sextet, a band founded by bassist Chuck Dukowski, formerly of Black Flag.

The track is from the band's new album, Haunted, which will be released June 19 through ORG Music.

The CD6 is a family band. Dukowski and lead singer Lora Norton are married, and guitarist Milo Gonzalez is the eldest of their four children. Milo, who started playing with his parents when he was 16, is an accomplished Spanish and flamenco-style player and a professional acrobat and contortionist who can do backbends during his guitar solos.

Lora Norton is a visual artist who creates the band’s album cover art. The drummer is Ashton Slater.

Dukowski was a founding member of Black Flag and wrote many of their most popular songs, including "My War," "What I See," "Spray Paint" and more. He was a co-owner of SST Records and was instrumental in releasing the music of many bands like The Minutemen, The Meat Puppets, Husker Du, Sonic Youth, Saccharine Trust and others.

Haunted is the followup to 2006's Eat My Life.

For more about the band, check out their official website and Facebook page.

Photo: Sam Bencivengo